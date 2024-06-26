'Jai Palestine' chant: Hindu convention demands Owaisi’s disqualification as MP

Panaji: A convention of Hindu leaders in Goa on Wednesday demanded the disqualification of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for “hailing Palestine” after taking oath as a Member of Parliament (MP).

The Hindu leaders adopted a resolution against the Hyderabad MP at the 12th Edition of Vaishvik Hindu Rashtra Mahotsav, currently underway in Ponda taluka of South Goa.

Ramesh Shinde, national spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, which has organised the convention, said Owaisi raised slogans of “Jai Bhim, Jai MIM, Allahu Akbar, and Jai Palestine” after taking oath as the Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

He said that Article 102 D of the Constitution of India states that a person shall be disqualified from being a member of either House of Parliament if he shows allegiance to a foreign State.

“It’s not only treason to flaunt allegiance to a foreign State while taking an oath to serve this Nation, but also a national insult,” Shinde said.