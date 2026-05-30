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Jaipur man arrested by Kochi customs in luxury vehicle smuggling probe

The probe also revealed that he was the registered owner of more than two such smuggled vehicles, officials said in a press statement.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 08:38 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 08:38 IST
India NewsKeralaCrimeJaipurCustomsSUVcigarette smugglingMUV

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