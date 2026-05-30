Jaipur man arrested by Kochi customs in luxury vehicle smuggling probe

<p>Kochi: A 23-year-old man has been arrested as part of 'Operation Numkhor', an investigation launched by the customs here, into the illegal import and registration of Bhutan-origin SUVs and MUVs in India.</p>.<p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/customs">Customs</a> officials, the accused, identified as Yash from Jaipur, had allegedly colluded with key accused Biswadip Das and Zain Marva, who were arrested earlier in the case.</p>.<p>Investigators found that Yash facilitated the sale of the smuggled vehicles to prospective buyers through social media platforms, acting as an intermediary between sellers and customers.</p>.<p>The probe also revealed that he was the registered owner of more than two such smuggled vehicles, officials said in a press statement.</p>.Kerala: Five held for smuggling high-end used cars from Bhutan; DTO among accused.<p>Yash was arrested on May 27 under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, for his alleged involvement in smuggling SUVs from Bhutan into India.</p>.<p>With his arrest, the total number of people held in connection with the operation has risen to seven across four states.</p>.<p>Earlier, Customs had arrested alleged kingpin Biswadip Das, Zain Marva, a partner of M/s Roadway Cars in Kozhikode, Deepak Potawary, a District Transport Office (DTO) official from Bongaigaon in Assam, and four others for their alleged roles in the smuggling and fraudulent registration of the vehicles.</p>.<p>Officials said the findings of the investigation would be shared with the concerned agencies for further action and coordination.</p>.<p>Further investigation is underway, they added. </p>