Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Jairam Ramesh flags non-transparency in latest letter to Bhupender Yadav over Great Nicobar project

Ramesh's latest missive comes in the backdrop of a series of letter exchanges between him and Yadav on the project over the last couple of years.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 07:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2026, 07:55 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsJairam RameshBhupender Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us