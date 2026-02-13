Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Jairam Ramesh hails Nehru as 'extraordinary institution builder', cites his apology letter to SC judge

In his letter to Justice Bose, Nehru had written "I should like to express personally to you my deep regret at the remarks I made in this connection at the press conference I addressed in Delhi."
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 10:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsJawaharlal NehruJairam Ramesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us