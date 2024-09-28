Jairam Ramesh questions Centre's position on Great Nicobar Island project

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday came down heavily on the Union government for choosing a high-powered committee with no independent member to review the Great Nicobar Island Development Project following an order from the National Green Tribunal.

In a letter to Union Environment Minister Bhpender Yadav, Ramesh said he was shocked to find out that the panel has no independent individual or institution as its members when the NGT has given flexibility to do so.

The high powered committee comprises members from NITI Aayog that conceived the mega-scheme; the project proponent Andaman and Nicobar Island Development Corporation; a representative of the Expert Appraisal Committee that recommended clearances to the contentious project and ministry officials.

“Need I say anything on the credibility and integrity of the high powered committee,” said Ramesh, a former union environment minister.