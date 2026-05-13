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Jairam Ramesh writes to Jual Oram, flags 'flagrant violation' of rights of tribals in Great Nicobar Project

The former environment minister termed as "entirely false" the assertion in the government FAQs issued on May 1 that all statutory procedures were duly complied with in the project.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 04:40 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 04:40 IST
India NewsCongressJairam Ramesh

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