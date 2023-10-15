Jaishankar arrives in Vietnam on four-day visit

Sharing some photographs of his visit on X, Jaishankar said, "Visited the historical Tran Quoc Pagoda in Hanoi. The age-old links between India and Vietnam are symbolised by the Bodhi tree here. Was gifted by President Rajendra Prasad in 1959 to President Ho Chi Minh."

The minister is in Hanoi as part of his six-day visit to Vietnam and Singapore to shore up bilateral cooperation in diverse areas with these two strategically located Southeast Asian nations.