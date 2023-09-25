Jaishankar calls out double standards of influential nations as US backs Canada’s claim

Jaishankar also subtly hit out at the “double standards” of the nations “occupying the position of influence” in the world. The external affairs minister is likely to travel from New York to Washington DC on Wednesday to meet the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He is expected to discuss with his counterpart about the proposed visit of US President Joe Biden to New Delhi to attend the Republic Day ceremony on January 26.

A new irritant, however, emerged in New Delhi’s relations with Washington DC after the US envoy in Ottawa, David Cohen, lent credence to the claim of Justin Trudeau’s government that its allegation about India’s role in the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force commander Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada on June 18 was based on intelligence shared within the ‘Five Eyes’. The ‘Five Eyes’ is an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom and the US. The New York Times even reported that it was the US that provided Canada with intelligence inputs about India’s alleged role in the killing of the Khalistani Sikh extremist.

“They will all mouth the right things, but the reality is still today, it's a world very much of double standards," Jaishankar said in New York. He was speaking at a discussion on ‘South Rising: Partnerships, Institutions and Ideas’ hosted by the Observer Research Foundation, in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations.