<p>Paris: External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jaishankar-in-france-for-g7-meet-west-asia-crisis-tops-agenda-3945114">S Jaishankar</a> on Thursday highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains at the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in France.</p><p>Jaishankar spoke at the meeting in France with partners on the reform of global governance.</p><p>"Spoke at the @G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting session with invited partners on reform of global governance. Highlighted the urgency of UNSC reforms, streamlining peacekeeping operations, and strengthening humanitarian supply chains," Jaishankar posted on X.</p><p>"Specifically raised Global South's concerns about energy challenges, fertiliser supplies and food security," the post read.</p><p>India has been at the forefront of the years-long efforts to reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying it rightly deserved a place as a permanent member in the United Nations.</p><p>Currently, the UNSC has five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the UK and the US. Only a permanent member has the power to veto any substantive resolution.</p><p>Jaishankar arrived in France on Thursday to participate in the meeting, where he will discuss the West Asia crisis with a focus on coordinating efforts to ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for international shipping.</p><p>The two-day meeting, being held at Abbaye des Vaux-de-Cernay on March 26–27, comes at the invitation of the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noel Barrot.</p><p>Jaishankar is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with his counterparts on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.</p>.Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Rubio, discusses West Asia conflict, energy security.<p>The Group of 7 (G7) brings together seven of the world's most advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. The European Union is also a member of the bloc.</p><p>The G7 serves as the forum of choice for its members to discuss and coordinate action in response to major economic, financial and geopolitical challenges on the global stage.</p><p>Besides India, France has invited Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Brazil.</p><p>According to a French official, there will be a session dedicated to the crisis in West Asia.</p><p>Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).</p><p>West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.</p>