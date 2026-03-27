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Jaishankar highlights urgency of UNSC reforms, global south concerns at G7 meet

Jaishankar spoke at the meeting in France with partners on the reform of global governance.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 23:33 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 23:33 IST
India NewsJaishankarG7World

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