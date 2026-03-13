Menu
Jaishankar holds 4th call with Iranian counterpart FM Araghchi amid West Asia crisis

This comes at a time when New Delhi is intensifying efforts to secure safe passage to 28 merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 10:35 IST
Published 13 March 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsIranS Jaishankar

