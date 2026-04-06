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Jaishankar holds talks with Qatari PM, UAE FM amid West Asia Crisis

There have been growing global concerns over disruptions in commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, with many leading powers pressing for the full reopening of the waterway.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 20:09 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 20:09 IST
India NewsJaishankarWest AsiaMiddle EastStrait of Hormuz

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