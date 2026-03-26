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Jaishankar in France for G7 meet; West Asia crisis tops agenda

The external affairs minister will visit Abbaye des-Vaux-de-Cernay in France on March 26 and 27 to participate in the G7 foreign ministers' meeting with partner countries
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 05:48 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 05:48 IST
India NewsFranceS JaishankarG7West Asia

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