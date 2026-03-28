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Jaishankar meets French President Macron on sidelines of G7 Summit

The external affairs minister paid a formal visit to President Macron on Friday.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 14:19 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 14:19 IST
India NewsFranceS Jaishankar

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