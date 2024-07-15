Jaishankar meets German diplomat; focus on Scholz's October visit to India

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held talks with Germany's state secretary of foreign office Thomas Bagger with a focus on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to India in October.

Bagger also met NSA Ajit Doval and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane, and co-chaired foreign office consultations with foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

The German state secretary is currently on a visit to India, primarily to prepare grounds for Scholz's planned trip in October to attend the seventh India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

"Good to meet Dr. Thomas Bagger, State Secretary in German Federal Foreign Office. Noted the progress made in the India-Germany strategic partnership," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Look forward to a productive meeting of the 7th Inter Governmental Consultations later this year," he said.