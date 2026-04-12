<p>Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar </a>met UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and discussed the evolving regional situation and its implications.</p>.<p>Jaishankar is in Abu Dhabi in the concluding leg of his four-day two-nation visit to Mauritius and the UAE from April 9-12.</p>.India doesn't see ties as transactions but as enduring bonds: Jaishankar in Mauritius.<p>"A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications," he said in a social media post on Saturday.</p>.<p>Jaishankar said he conveyed India’s deep appreciation for the efforts of the UAE leadership in ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the Gulf nation.</p>.<p>The minister also expressed confidence that the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to advance further.</p>.<p>Jaishankar arrived in the UAE on Saturday after concluding his visit to Mauritius, where he attended the 9th Indian Ocean Conference. </p>