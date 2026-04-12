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Jaishankar meets UAE Deputy PM, discusses regional situation

"A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications," he said in a social media post on Saturday.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 05:26 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 05:26 IST
India NewsS JaishankarUAEUnited Arab Emirates

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