Jaishankar meets UNGA President Dennis Francis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Dennis Francis, on Monday. Jaishankar met Francis at the UN headquarters and thanked him for his presence at the special ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’ side event Jaishankar hosted in New York on Saturday last on the margins of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.