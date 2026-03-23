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Jaishankar speaks to US Secretary of State Rubio, discusses West Asia conflict, energy security

The Jaishankar-Rubio phone conversation came hours after US President Donald Trump extended Washington's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by five days.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 18:22 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 18:22 IST
India NewsJaishankarWest AsiaMarco Rubio

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