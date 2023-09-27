Jaishankar takes ‘Bharat’ to United Nations

Jaishankar on Tuesday took it to the United Nations, as he highlighted the programmes being implemented by the Modi Government. A spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres earlier this month said that the international organisation would consider recognising the change of India’s name to Bharat if such a change was officially communicated to it by the government of the country as it happened in case of Turkey, which changed its name to Türkiye” last year.

“India has entered the Amrit Kaal, a quarter century where greater progress and transformation awaits us. We are confident that our talent and creativity, now so visibly unleashed, will power us forward. The world saw a glimpse of what is to come when our Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon,” the external affairs minister said.

“Today,” he said, “our message to the world is in digitally enabled governance and delivery, in the widening ambit of amenities and services, in rapidly growing infrastructure, and in our energetic Startup culture. It is visible too in vibrant cultural expressions, such as in the arts, yoga, wellness, and lifestyle.”

He also referred to the “pathbreaking legislation to reserve one-third of the seats for women” in the legislatures of the country.