Jaishankar to meet top Singaporean leadership to strengthen bilateral ties

“Jaishankar’s visit reaffirms the close and longstanding ties between Singapore and India, which are built on a strong foundation of strategic trust,” the Singapore Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the visit, Jaishankar will call on President Shanmugaratnam, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. Tharman assumed office as Singapore's president on September 14.