Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss war, peace efforts amid evolving battlefield situation

The meeting took place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers, known as the Gymnich Forum, in Cyprus.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 04:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 May 2026, 04:44 IST
India NewsUkraineS Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us