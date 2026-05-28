Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss war, peace efforts amid evolving battlefield situation

<p>Nicosia: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha on Wednesday discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, battlefield developments and efforts aimed at achieving a "comprehensive and lasting peace".</p>.<p>The meeting took place on the sidelines of the informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers, known as the Gymnich Forum, in Cyprus.</p>.EAM Jaishankar holds talks with EU counterparts in Brussels, discusses Iran conflict.<p>Jaishankar, in a social media post, described the interaction as a "useful meeting" and said the two sides "exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict" and bilateral cooperation.</p>.<p>Sybiha said the "meaningful meeting" focused on Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and the "battlefield developments, in particular, Ukraine's growing initiative”.</p>.<p>He said, despite Russia's attempts "to intimidate our people through terror", including a recent massive strike on Kyiv, Ukraine remained determined and resilient.</p>.<p>"Our message is clear: we want to end this war and achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace," the Ukrainian foreign minister said in a social media post. Sybiha said the two leaders also exchanged views on peace efforts and the need for stronger global engagement.</p>.<p>"As Europe steps up its responsibility, we would welcome India's strong voice and input," he said.</p>.<p>The two sides also discussed strengthening bilateral ties and agreed to maintain regular dialogue on issues of mutual interest.</p>.<p>India has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict while maintaining close relations with both Russia and Ukraine.</p>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that “this is not an era of war” and offered India’s support for peace efforts.</p>.<p>Separately, Jaishankar also met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia.</p>.<p>He also held talks with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on India-EU cooperation and regional developments in West Asia.</p>.<p>Jaishankar arrived in Cyprus on Wednesday to participate in the informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers, a key gathering expected to discuss major geopolitical and strategic issues facing Europe and the wider region.</p>.Jaishankar meets leaders of Germany, Canada, France on sidelines of Munich Security Conference.<p>In a social media post, Jaishankar thanked Kallas and Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos for the invitation.</p>.<p>"Arrived in Cyprus to participate in the Informal Meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Ministers - Gymnich,” he said in the post.</p>.<p>The Gymnich meetings are informal gatherings of EU foreign ministers, held periodically to discuss major geo-economic challenges, security, and strategic matters.</p>