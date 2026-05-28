Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Jaishankar, Ukrainian FM discuss war, peace efforts amid evolving battlefield situation

The two sides also discussed strengthening bilateral ties and agreed to maintain regular dialogue on issues of mutual interest.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 23:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 23:11 IST
India NewsUkraineRussiaS Jaishankarwar

Follow us on :

Follow Us