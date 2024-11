Jaishankar, Wang Yi discuss resuming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, India-China direct flights on sidelines of G20 Summit

Jaishankar and Wang agreed that the disengagement or mutual withdrawal of frontline troops by the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army from the face-off points along the LAC – the de facto boundary between the two nations – in eastern Ladakh had 'contributed to the maintenance of peace and tranquillity'.