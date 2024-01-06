Jamiat expresses concern over govt's 'active participation' in Ram Temple events

New Delhi: Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration, Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Saturday expressed concern over the government's 'active participation' in temple-related events and urged the Centre to refrain from adopting 'biased policies.'

The Jamiat (Mahmood Madani faction) said that despite the Supreme Court's assurance in its Ayodhya judgement regarding strict enforcement of the Places of Worship Act 1991, petitions concerning other mosques are still being entertained in several courts, eroding citizens' confidence in the fairness of the judiciary.