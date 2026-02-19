Menu
Jammu and Kashmir man posing as NIA officer to dupe job-seekers held from Red Fort area

The accused, identified as Mudassar, a resident of Pulwama, was intercepted during patrolling by a team from Kotwali police station.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 04:51 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 04:51 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeFraud

