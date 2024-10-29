Home
india jammu and kashmir

12 flats housing Kashmiri Pandits gutted in fire in Jammu outskirts

The fire reportedly started in one of the old quarters in the Purkhoo camp area and quickly spread, they said. Fire service personnel and equipment were rushed to the scene to extinguish the blaze.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 14:09 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 14:09 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirFire AccidentKashmiri Pandits

