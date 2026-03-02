14 injured as Kashmir put under curbs after protests over killing of Iran’s Khamenei

<p>Srinagar: At least 14 people, including six security personnel, were injured on the second day of protests that erupted across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> following the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayatollah-ali-khamenei">Ayatollah Ali Khamenei</a> in a joint US-Israeli strike, officials said on Monday.</p><p>Authorities imposed sweeping restrictions across the Valley, shut educational institutions, throttled mobile internet speeds and sealed key city centres, saying the measures — which will continue on Tuesday — were aimed at preventing any escalation of tensions.</p><p>Reports said eight protesters and six security forces personnel sustained injuries during clashes at a few locations in the Valley. Security personnel had to use mild force to disperse agitating crowds in some areas.</p><p>Authorities sealed parts of Srinagar and other district headquarters, deploying police and CRPF personnel in strength to prevent large gatherings. Historic Lal Chowk was barricaded on Sunday night, with concertina wires placed around the Ghanta Ghar clock tower and at key intersections leading into the city centre.</p><p>Officials described the measures as precautionary, taken in view of the emotional public response. Severe restrictions were placed on movement in several parts of the Valley, particularly in Shia-dominated areas, against the backdrop of a one-day strike call by Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama (MMU) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.</p><p>Mobile internet speeds were throttled across Kashmir to curb the spread of rumours and provocative content. The administration also ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and universities for two days to ensure student safety and prevent campus disruptions. Authorities said the curbs would be reviewed based on ground assessments.</p>.First major protest since 2019 erupt in Kashmir over Khamenei killing.<p>Officials said 75 rallies were held at various places in the Kashmir Valley, while a few demonstrations were reported from the Jammu region. Protests broke out in Bemina, Gund Hassibhat, Saidakadal, Nigeen, Foreshore Road and Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar, besides Pulwama town and Budgam district. Demonstrators carried black flags and portraits of Khamenei, raising slogans against the United States and Israel.</p><p>While most protests remained largely peaceful, clashes erupted at a few places. Shops in several localities remained shut, either in response to the strike call or due to apprehensions of unrest.</p><p>In the Jammu region, a partial strike was observed in Kishtwar and Doda districts of the Chenab Valley, where groups held peaceful protests condemning the killing.</p><p>The strike call by Mirwaiz — one of the rare shutdown appeals since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, after which separatist protest calendars largely disappeared — was supported by several political parties, including PDP president Mehbooba Mufti.</p><p>“Extending our full support and solidarity with the shutdown call of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on the martyrdom of Iran’s supreme leader. This is a day of mourning to remind the world that injustice anywhere wounds the entire Muslim Ummah and all who stand for truth,” Mufti said.</p><p>Chief Minister Omar Abdullah appealed for calm, urging people to maintain peace and not allow tensions to escalate. The government said it was monitoring the situation closely and was in touch with the Centre regarding the safety of residents from Jammu and Kashmir who may be in Iran.</p><p>Police also issued an advisory to media organisations, urging them to avoid unverified information, speculation and sensational headlines that could create panic.</p><p>Kashmir has historically witnessed strong public reactions to major geopolitical developments in West Asia, particularly those involving Iran, reflecting deep religious and cultural ties in the Valley.</p>