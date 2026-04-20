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15 dead, 20 injured as bus rolls down hill in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur

20 people sustained injuries, and condition of many of them is said to be 'serious'.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 06:32 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 06:32 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirUdhampur

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