Just now spoke to DC Udhampur, Sh Minga Sherpa after learning about a tragic road accident, less than an hour ago, at village Kanote, involving a public transport bus on way from Ramnagar to Udhampur .
The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties…
Tragic road accident in Udhampur is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. May God grant them strength. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. I have directed district admin, Police, SDRF & Health Dept to provide every possible assistance to those affected.
Chief Minister has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident involving a passenger bus travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.