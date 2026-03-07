16 candidates from J&K crack UPSC

<p>Srinagar: In all, 16 candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have cleared the 2025 civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), continuing the region’s steady presence in one of the country’s most competitive exams.</p>.<p>According to the UPSC results, the successful candidates from the Union Territory include Suvan Sharma (148), Towseef Ganie (254), Ritika (456), Sooyash Shivam (572), Muneeb Parrah (581), Ghulam Din (683), Dwarka Gaadhi (721), Akash (747), Koh-E-Safa (763), Yasaar (811), Abhishek (820), Pankaj (856), Mohd Ajaz (869), Azhar (886), Sarfraz (936), and Irfan (957).</p>.<p>Their success adds to the trend that has gathered momentum in the conflict-scarred region over the past decade and a half, where the civil services have emerged as a major aspiration among young people.</p>.<p>The turning point came in 2010 when Shah Faesal topped the civil services examination, becoming the first candidate from Kashmir to secure Rank 1. His achievement triggered a surge in interest in the exam across the Valley.</p>.UPSC CSE 2025 results awaited: Check exam timeline, weightage and past trends.<p>The trend strengthened further when Athar Aamir Khan secured the second rank in 2016, followed by a string of successful candidates from the region in subsequent years.</p>.<p>Educationists say the growing presence of Kashmiri candidates in the civil services merit list reflects a broader shift in youth aspirations in a region that has witnessed decades of insurgency and political turbulence.</p>.<p>Over the years, civil-service preparation has become a major pursuit for students in not only cities like Srinagar but also smaller towns, with coaching centres expanding to meet the demand.</p>.<p>For many in Jammu and Kashmir, the success of candidates in the UPSC examination is being seen as a sign of changing priorities among the youth — from conflict narratives towards careers in governance and public service.</p>