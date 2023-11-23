16 security personnel among 47 killed in Rajouri-Poonch this year

While militancy in Kashmir valley is on the decline, twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region are emerging as new hotspots of terrorism with 47 people, including 24 terrorists, 16 security personnel, and seven civilians killed this year.

The dead included four army officers, including two captains, who lost their lives in an ongoing anti-terror operation in the Bajimaal area of Rajouri.

27 people, including nine terrorists, 11 security personnel, and seven civilians, have been killed in Rajouri this year while 15 terrorists and five security personnel were killed in Poonch district.

Most of the terrorists were killed while attempting to sneak into this side of the border, officials said. The uptick in the encounters was a result of counter-terror operations by security agencies to scuttle repeated attempts from across the border to revive militancy in the Jammu region and to ease pressure on the terrorists operating in Kashmir.