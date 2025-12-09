Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

1990s comes full circle: Former JLLF commander held in long dormant militancy FIR

The FIR had named a number of prominent separatist figures, including Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Abdul Gani Lone, Mohammad Yaqoob Vakeel, Nayeem Khan, Shabir Shah, Bakshi and Mir.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 17:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 December 2025, 17:17 IST
India NewsSrinagarMilitancy

Follow us on :

Follow Us