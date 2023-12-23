JOIN US
jammu and kashmir

2 civilian workers die in Army camp fire in J&K’s Doda

Last Updated 23 December 2023, 06:16 IST

Doda/Jammu: Two civilian workers were charred to death in a fire inside an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Saturday, police said.

Parshotam (55) of Samba and Som Raj (45) of Kathua were running a tailor shop in the Arnoda Gatt Army camp and were caught in the fire caused due to some snag in a kerosene heater, a police official said.

The fire was reported at around 2.30 am, the official said, adding that the charred bodies of both the workers were recovered from the scene and are being handed over to their next of kin for last rites.

(Published 23 December 2023, 06:16 IST)
