2 hybrid militants held in J&K for Pahalgam terror attack that injured tourist couple

Those arrested have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Shah and Adnan Ahmad Beigh, both residents of Anantnag. A pistol along with a magazine and eight rounds, a grenade, and 120 AK rounds were recovered from their possession, the officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 09:29 IST
Srinagar: Security forces in Anantnag district have arrested two hybrid militants for a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this month in which a tourist couple was injured, officials said on Tuesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Shah and Adnan Ahmad Beigh, both residents of Anantnag, they said.

A pistol along with a magazine and eight rounds, a grenade, and 120 AK rounds were recovered from their possession, the officials said.

"Security forces solved the Pahalgam terror attack by arresting two hybrid terrorists," the officials said.

On May 18, a tourist couple from Rajasthan’s Jaipur were shot at by militants at an open camp in Pahalgam tourist resort.

Published 28 May 2024, 09:29 IST
