21 killed, over sixty injured as packed bus plunges into gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur

<p>Srinagar: A packed passenger bus lost control on a sharp mountain curve and plunged into a gorge in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, killing 21 people and injuring 61 others, officials said, in one of the deadliest road accidents in the region in recent years.</p><p>The bus, travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur, met with the accident near Kanote/Jalo village when the driver lost control while negotiating a dangerous bend on a narrow hill road, causing the vehicle to roll down a steep slope, according to officials and eyewitness accounts.</p><p>Local residents were the first to reach the spot and began rescue efforts before police and disaster response teams took over. The injured were shifted to hospitals in Udhampur and nearby areas, with several reported to be in critical condition.</p>.Udhampur bus tragedy: Survivors recall cries of despair, hail Army’s heroic act.<p>Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he was in touch with the administration and flagged the likelihood of heavy casualties, adding that arrangements were made to airlift critically injured passengers for advanced treatment.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.</p><p>J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha termed the incident “deeply distressing” and directed all agencies to ensure the best possible treatment and support to the victims.</p><p>Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced additional relief from the CM’s Relief Fund—₹2 lakh for families of the deceased, ₹1 lakh for the seriously injured and ₹25,000 for those with minor injuries.</p><p>Authorities said a probe has been ordered to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.</p>.10 Army soldiers killed, 11 hurt as vehicle plunges into gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Doda.<p>The tragedy once again highlights the systemic risks of road travel in Jammu’s mountainous belt, where narrow carriageways, poor guardrails and frequent overloading combine with human error to create deadly conditions.</p><p>Despite repeated accidents and official advisories, enforcement remains inconsistent. Experts say sustained investment in road engineering, strict checks on overloading, and driver training are critical to prevent such recurring disasters on these high-risk routes.</p><p><strong>Recurring tragedies</strong></p><p><strong>May 2024: </strong> Jammu district (Chowki Choura)</p><p>At least 21–22 killed, over 30 injured as a bus carrying pilgrims skidded off the road into a gorge.</p><p><strong>November 2023:</strong> Doda district</p><p>39 killed, 17 injured in one of the worst crashes; overcrowded bus fell into a 300-ft gorge.</p><p><strong>July 2019:</strong> Kishtwar district</p><p>35 killed, 17 injured after an overloaded mini-bus skidded off a hilly road.</p><p><strong>October 2018:</strong> Ramban district</p><p>21 killed, 15 injured in a fatal gorge accident on the highway.</p><p>Repeated crashes point to narrow roads, sharp curves, overloading and weak safety infrastructure across Jammu’s hilly districts.</p>