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21 killed, over sixty injured as packed bus plunges into gorge in Jammu & Kashmir's Udhampur

The bus, travelling from Ramnagar to Udhampur, met with the accident near Kanote/Jalo village when the driver lost control while negotiating a dangerous bend on a narrow hill road
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 13:17 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 06:32 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirUdhampur

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