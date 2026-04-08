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270-km-long Jammu-Srinagar NH shut for second day as road clearance operations continue amid rains in Ramban

Men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear the debris, but intermittent rains are disrupting the restoration efforts.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 07:07 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 07:07 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirSrinagarRainfallNational HighwayRamban

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