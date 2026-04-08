<p>Jammu: Traffic on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/rains-trigger-cold-wave-conditions-in-jammu-temperature-dips-72-deg-c-below-normal-3959598">Jammu</a>-Srinagar National Highway remained suspended for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the work to clear the fresh landslides is going on amid heavy rains in the Ramban district, officials said.</p>.<p>The strategic 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir </a>with the rest of the country, was blocked by multiple landslides early Monday. Though it was reopened for a few hours on Tuesday morning, two major landslides forced its closure, they said.</p>.<p>According to a traffic update issued at 10 am, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) continues to remain blocked, with road clearance operations underway at Shalgarhi and Banihal.</p>.<p>“Road clearance is going on, but it will take some time. Moreover, there is continuous rainfall along the highway,” the advisory said.</p>.J&K rain fury: 12,000 km of road length damaged due to floods, landslides.<p>A traffic police spokesperson said movement has been stopped in both directions — from Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa — due to a heavy landslide between Digdol and Khooni Nallah on Tuesday. “The road is completely blocked,” he said.</p>.<p>Officials said more than 400 vehicles are stranded at various points along the highway.</p>.<p>Men and machinery have been pressed into service to clear the debris, but intermittent rains are disrupting the restoration efforts.</p>.<p>Authorities have advised commuters not to travel on NH-44 until the road is fully restored.</p>.<p>“People are advised not to pay heed to rumours and check the status of roads through the traffic police’s official social media handles and traffic control units,” the spokesperson added.</p>