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3 soldiers injured in Kupwara firing incident; Army rules out fratricide

The incident took place late Saturday night in the Trehgam area, where a soldier’s weapon went off inside a barrack, injuring three of his colleagues.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 14:37 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and Kashmir

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