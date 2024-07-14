3 terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Keran

Srinagar: Three unidentified terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Kupwara district in north Kashmir on Sunday.

“03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, alongwith recovery of weapons and other war-like stores,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X.