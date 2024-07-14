3 terrorists killed as army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J&K's Keran

Srinagar: Three unidentified terrorists were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Kupwara district in north Kashmir on Sunday.
“03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, alongwith recovery of weapons and other war-like stores,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X.
The Army stated that the anti-infiltration operation was still ongoing at the time of the last reports. Earlier in the day, the Army had launched Operation ‘Dhanush-II’ in the Keran sector to thwart the infiltration attempt.
Terrorist attacks and infiltration attempts in Jammu and Kashmir have escalated in recent weeks. On July 8, five Army soldiers were killed and five others injured in a sudden and fierce attack by heavily armed terrorists on an Army vehicle in the Kathua district of the Jammu region.
On June 23, two militants were killed in an ongoing anti-infiltration operation by the Army in the Uri sector along the LoC in Baramulla district. On June 12 and June 14, two terrorists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a gunfight during a search and cordon operation in the Hiranagar area of Kathua.
A major terror attack occurred on June 9 in the Reasi district of Jammu division, where terrorists fired at a pilgrim bus returning from Shiv-Khori temple, killing nine pilgrims and injuring nearly three dozen others.
In south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, six militants and two soldiers were killed in two separate gunfights between security forces and militants on July 6 and 7.
Published 14 July 2024, 15:48 IST