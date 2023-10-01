Home
30 kg heroin seized in J&K’s Ramban, two arrested

They said the heroin, smuggled from across the border, was being taken from north Kashmir to Punjab. Two suspected narcotic smugglers were arrested following the recovery from Banihal area along Jammu-Srinagar national highway.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 07:44 IST

Police have recovered 30 kg of heroin worth crores of rupees from a Punjab-bound vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Sunday.

Two suspected narcotic smugglers were arrested following the recovery from Banihal area along Jammu-Srinagar national highway during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the officials said.

They said the heroin, smuggled from across the border, was being taken from north Kashmir to Punjab.

A police party headed by Banihal Station House Officer Mohammad Afzal Wani intercepted the private vehicle and made the recovery, the officials said.

(Published 01 October 2023, 07:44 IST)
