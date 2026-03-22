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350 elite Special Operations Group personnel deployed to hunt terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

The SOG, the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s elite anti-terror force, underwent jungle and mountain warfare training to operate in areas where conventional forces struggle.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 07:20 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 07:20 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and Kashmirterrorists

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