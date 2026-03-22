<p>Srinagar: As Pakistani terrorists take refuge in the dense forests and rugged mountains of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Jammu%20and%20Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>, 350 Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel, trained in Andhra Pradesh alongside elite <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Army">Army </a>units, have been deployed to snow-bound heights and thick forests to track militants and dismantle their support networks, officials said.<br><br>“The deployment of these specialised SOG units is part of a broader push to strengthen counter-terror operations in difficult terrain,” said a senior police official.<br><br>The SOG, the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s elite anti-terror force, underwent jungle and mountain warfare training to operate in areas where conventional forces struggle. The first batch started training nearly 10 months ago, following the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local resident, were killed.</p>.Eyes in the sky: Drones, thermal imagers lead J&K’s forest-phase counter-insurgency.<p><br>“The Pahalgam tragedy highlighted the urgent need for specialised training in rugged terrain,” the official added.<br><br>Officials said the training has now been made a continuous process, and more SOG personnel will be deployed in vulnerable areas after completing their courses.<br><br>The units are now conducting intelligence-driven search operations, deep patrols, and precision ambushes in forested districts long used as sanctuaries by terrorists.<br><br>This marks a strategic shift, enabling highly mobile teams to penetrate remote forests, snow-laden valleys, and mountainous hideouts inaccessible to mainstream forces.<br><br>To complement SOG operations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has deployed seven additional battalions of the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border (IB).<br><br>Officials said the move aims to achieve “zero infiltration”, particularly in Samba, Kathua, and R S Pura, where intelligence suggests militants have attempted cross-border entries.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir: Attempts to smuggle phones to jail inmate foiled in Doda.<p>Sources noted that some terrorists, trained by the Pakistani Army, are staged at launch pads near the IB. “The dual deployment — SOG in deep forests and BSF along the border — is designed to neutralise internal threats while securing the frontier,” they said.<br><br>Officials added that the phased deployment of SOG teams, trained for endurance in harsh terrain, aims to maintain pressure on terror networks, dismantle logistical support, and prevent regrouping of militants.<br><br>With elite SOG units patrolling forests and BSF battalions reinforcing border posts, security forces aim to dismantle terror infrastructure, prevent infiltration, and protect civilians and strategic installations across Jammu and Kashmir.</p>