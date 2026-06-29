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36 years after murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse, SIA files 737-page chargesheet against five JKLF members

According to the investigation, Bhat, a nurse at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, was abducted on April 18, 1990, tortured and later shot dead in Omer Colony, Malbagh, Srinagar.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 06:45 IST
India NewsSIAJammu and KashmirKashmiri PanditMurder caseChargesheetJKLF

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