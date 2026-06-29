36 years after murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse, SIA files 737-page chargesheet against five JKLF members

<p>Srinagar: Thirty-six years after the abduction and murder of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmiri-pandit">Kashmiri Pandit</a> nurse Sarla Bhat, the State Investigation Agency (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sia">SIA</a>) has filed a 737-page <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chargesheet">chargesheet</a> before a special court in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srinagar">Srinagar</a> against five members of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a> Liberation Front (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jklf">JKLF</a>), including its former chief Mohammad Yasin Malik.</p><p>The chargesheet, filed before the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge, TADA/POTA and Special Judge designated under the NIA Act, names Malik, Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo, Abdul Hamid Sheikh, Mohammad Yousuf Sofi alias Idrees and Ghulam Mohammad Taploo as accused in the April 18, 1990 killing.</p><p>Sheikh, Sofi and Taploo have since died. Malik is currently lodged in Delhi’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tihar-jail">Tihar Jail</a> in another case, while proclamation proceedings have been initiated against Chalkoo, who investigators say fled to Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.</p><p>The investigation was transferred to the SIA in March 2024. Over the past year, the agency re-examined physical evidence, recorded fresh witness statements and analysed forensic, ballistic, medical, documentary and electronic evidence to reconstruct the crime.</p>.Ban on Yasin Malik's JKLF extended for five years; four Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League factions also banned.<p>“Forensic experts re-examined the cartridges recovered from the crime scene and concluded they had been fired from the same automatic weapon allegedly used in the attack,” an official familiar with the investigation said.</p><p>The findings, the official said, were corroborated by protected witnesses and surviving eyewitnesses, many of whom had not been examined in detail during the original investigation because of the security situation prevailing at the time.</p><p>According to the investigation, Bhat (29), a nurse at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), was abducted near the hospital on April 18, 1990, tortured and later shot dead in Omer Colony, Malbagh, Srinagar.</p><p>The agency said that allegations portraying her as a ‘mukhbir’ (informer) were found to be baseless and had allegedly been used as a pretext for her killing.</p><p>Investigators have alleged that the murder was part of a broader campaign to spread fear among Kashmiri Pandits and accelerate their displacement during the early years of militancy.</p>.From ballot to bullet to prison: The rise and fall of Yasin Malik.<p>The accused have been chargesheeted under Sections 364, 341, 302 read with 34, 201 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code, relevant provisions of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA), and Sections 7 and 27 of the Arms Act.</p><p>Bhat’s killing came during a wave of targeted attacks in 1990 that also claimed the lives of BJP leader Tika Lal Taploo, retired judge Neelkanth Ganjoo and Doordarshan Srinagar Director Lassa Kaul.</p><p>According to police records, militants killed 209 Kashmiri Pandits between 1990 and 2008, including 109 in 1990.</p><p>The chargesheet marks one of the oldest terror-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir to reach the prosecution stage after being revived more than three decades after the crime.</p>