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36 years of conflict: Muslims, 68% of J&K’s population, form bulk of civilian victims

Security officials and researchers say an overwhelming majority of civilians killed in militancy-related violence were Muslims.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 05:56 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 05:56 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirMuslimsViolence

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