<p>Srinagar: In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>, where Muslims constitute over 68 per cent of the population, the human cost of the 36-year insurgency has fallen largely on the same community in whose name militant groups claimed to wage their campaign.</p><p>While there is no official religious break-up of casualties, security officials and researchers say an overwhelming majority of civilians killed in militancy-related violence were Muslims, reflecting both the region’s demography and the pattern of militant attacks over the decades.</p><p>According to official figures, the armed insurgency that began in 1989, has claimed over 41,000 lives, including civilians, militants and security personnel. Data tracked by South Asia Terrorism Portal estimates that between 1989 and 2019, nearly 45,000 people were killed, including around 14,800 civilians, more than 23,600 militants and about 6,400 security personnel.</p>.From Kashmir to Karnataka: Shia Muslims protest across India over killing of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.<p>Although official statistics do not break down civilian casualties by religion, analysts and security officials say well over 9068 per cent of civilians killed in the conflict were Muslims. Many were political workers, government employees, teachers and ordinary residents who were targeted by militants on suspicion of being “informers” or cooperating with the administration.</p><p><strong>Political workers among early targets</strong></p><p>In the 1990s, militants frequently targeted grassroots political activists, particularly those affiliated with National Conference, which insurgent groups accused of aligning with New Delhi. Hundreds of local party workers and leaders were assassinated during this period, especially in rural areas where militants sought to dismantle the existing political structure.</p><p>The campaign intensified in the run-up to the 1996 Assembly elections, the first major polls held in the erstwhile state after several years of insurgency and central rule.</p><p>Militant groups called for a boycott of the elections and carried out attacks on campaign rallies, political meetings and individuals associated with the electoral process. Many of those killed during this period were ordinary Kashmiri Muslims involved in grassroots politics or civic life.</p><p><strong>Civilians caught in violence</strong></p><p>Beyond targeted assassinations, civilians were also killed in grenade attacks, bomb blasts and indiscriminate firing in crowded marketplaces, bus stands and public gatherings. Several attacks during the 1990s and early 2000s killed and injured dozens of people at a time.</p>.War fears, fuel anxiety cloud Kashmir’s spring tourism hopes\n.<p>Security analysts say the casualty figures illustrate a central paradox of the insurgency.</p><p>“Militant groups projected their campaign as a struggle for Kashmiri Muslims, but a large number of those killed by militant violence were Muslims themselves,” said a Srinagar-based conflict researcher.</p><p><strong>Civilian deaths during security operations</strong></p><p>While militant violence accounted for a large share of civilian casualties, security forces were also responsible for civilian deaths, particularly during the peak years of counter-insurgency operations in the 1990s and early 2000s.</p><p>Government records and reports by human rights organisations have documented cases of civilian deaths during encounters, mistaken identity, alleged excesses and firing on protesters. Some incidents have led to investigations and court proceedings, while others remain contested.</p><p><strong>Targeted killings of minorities</strong></p><p>At the same time, the insurgency also saw targeted killings of minority communities, particularly members of the Kashmiri Pandits during the early phase of militancy.</p><p>According to figures presented by the Government of India in Parliament, around 219 Kashmiri Pandits were killed by militants since 1989.</p><p>Other minority communities were also targeted in specific incidents. One of the most widely reported attacks was the killing of 35 Sikhs in the Chattisinghpora massacre in 2000, which shocked the region and drew international attention.</p><p>In recent years, militants have also carried out sporadic attacks on migrant workers, minority employees and local political representatives, reflecting shifts in militant tactics.</p><p><strong>Heavy toll on militants and security forces</strong></p><p>The insurgency also resulted in heavy losses among combatants. Security records show that more than 23,000 militants, most of them local Muslims, were killed in encounters with security forces over the decades.</p><p>At the same time, over 6,000 personnel from the Army, paramilitary forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police lost their lives in militant attacks, ambushes and gun battles.</p><p><strong>Violence declines but conflict continues</strong></p><p>The level of violence in Jammu and Kashmir has declined significantly compared with the peak years of the 1990s and early 2000s, when hundreds of people were killed annually.</p><p>Security agencies attribute the decline to sustained counter-insurgency operations, improved surveillance and tighter control along the Line of Control. However, sporadic militant attacks and encounters continue to occur in parts of the Union Territory, particularly in forested areas and border districts.</p><p>More than three decades after the insurgency began, the casualty figures highlight the wide human cost of the conflict across communities. While Muslims — the region’s largest demographic group — form the majority of civilian victims, minorities, militants and security personnel have also paid a heavy price in one of South Asia’s longest-running conflicts.</p>