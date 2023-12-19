4 arrested, 10 booked amid crackdown on those sheltering Rohingyas in Jammu

Jammu: Four persons were arrested and many others booked on Tuesday as the police launched a major drive to identify those providing shelter to the illegally settled Rohingya immigrants in different districts of Jammu region, officials said.

Three persons were arrested in Poonch and one in Rajouri, while 10 others were booked in Doda besides seven FIRs were registered at different police stations in Jammu where the police parties swooped on the Rohingya settlements at over two dozen places and carried out house-to-house searches, they said.

“Some locals have provided their plots of land to settle the outside immigrants. We are checking and identifying these facilitators, who are also availing the government benefits for them,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shakti Pathak, told reporters outside a Rohingya settlement here.

Pathak, who was supervising the crackdown, said some 30 locations in the jurisdiction of seven police stations were searched in Jammu city.