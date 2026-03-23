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438 terror victim families given jobs in Jammu and Kashmir since 2025: LG Sinha

The Lieutenant Governor vowed the strongest action against the terror ecosystem and its supporters.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 13:13 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 13:13 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTerror attackManoj Sinhavictims

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