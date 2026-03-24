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50 paisa coin auctioned for Rs 17,000 as Kashmiris continue donation drive for war-hit Iran

The organisers said more than three lakh rupees have been raised so far from the auction in this poor neighbourhood.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 17:33 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 17:33 IST
IranKashmir

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