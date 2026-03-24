<p>Srinagar: The 50 paisa coins are out of circulation, but one such coin fetched Rs 17,000 at an auction held here on Tuesday during a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donation">donation</a> drive to raise funds for the war-hit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a>.</p>.<p>The donation drive launched on Sunday in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kashmir">Kashmir</a> continued for the third day as emotional scenes were witnessed at the Mir Behri locality of Dal Lake.</p>.<p>A five-year-old boy donated his piggy bank towards relief efforts at Lati Mohalla of Mir Behri. A 50 Paisa coin was among the savings the boy had put away in the earthen pot.</p>.<p>"Although a 50 paisa coin is not even accepted in the market now, the organisers put it up for auction. And what followed was an emotional outpouring for Iran," Nasir Ahmad, a resident of Mir Behri, said.</p>.<p>There was intense bidding for the coin, which finally settled at Rs 17,000 offered by another local, Javaid Ahmad Sufi.</p>.<p>"It was the Grace of Allah that he chose me as the successful bidder," Sufi told PTI.</p>.<p>"One of my friends has given away his motorbike. Women have given gold ornaments and copper utensils. However, nothing can match the small amount given by a child from his savings," he said.</p>.<p>The organisers said more than three lakh rupees have been raised so far from the auction in this poor neighbourhood.</p>.<p>Cash, gold, silverware, and copper utensils were among the things the people of the valley continued to donate to the relief fund for war-hit Iran.</p>.<p>People from all walks of life, including men, women and children, participated in the donation drive.</p>.<p>Women, in particular, have come forward and contributed generously by donating gold jewellery, copper utensils, and other valuable household items. Some families also offered livestock.</p>.<p>Children also played their part by donating their savings and pocket money.</p>.‘Iran-e-Sagheer’ link reconnected as donations pour in from Kashmir to war-hit country .<p>Among the donors was a woman who donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who died 28 years ago.</p>.<p>The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Monday reacted to the gesture, saying the emotions of the people of Kashmir were the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran.</p>.<p>"A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of Iran,” the Iranian Embassy said in a post on X.</p>.<p>“Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten. Thank you, Kashmir. Thank you, India," it added.</p>