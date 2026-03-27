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7 dead as avalanche hits Zoji La, vehicles buried on Srinagar–Leh National Highway

The officials said a rescue operation was immediately launched after the incident and efforts were on to clear the snow and rescue the trapped.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 16:20 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsSrinagarKashmirNational HighwayAvalancheLeh

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