<p>Srinagar: At least seven people were feared dead after a massive avalanche struck the high-altitude Zoji La on Friday, burying several vehicles and leaving many others stranded along the strategic Srinagar–Leh highway.</p><p>Officials said the avalanche hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg in the afternoon, when multiple vehicles were moving along the treacherous corridor connecting the Kashmir Valley with Ladakh.</p><p>The force of the snow slide swept vehicles off the road and buried several under thick layers of snow, triggering panic among passengers.</p><p>Rescue teams comprising the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were rushed to the site. Operations were underway to locate and evacuate those trapped, though efforts were slowed by inclement weather and the risk of fresh avalanches in the area.</p>.People across Kashmir resort to panic buying amid fuel shortage rumours.<p>Preliminary reports indicated that at least seven persons had died and several others were injured, but officials said the final toll would be confirmed only after all affected vehicles are traced and cleared. The injured were shifted to medical facilities in Drass and Sonamarg.</p>.<p>Traffic on the Srinagar–Leh highway was suspended, with several vehicles stranded on either side of the avalanche-hit stretch. Authorities have advised against travel on the route until it is declared safe.</p><p>The Srinagar–Leh highway, passing through Zoji La at an altitude of over 3,500 metres, is not only a civilian lifeline but also a critical strategic corridor. It is the primary surface link connecting Ladakh — which borders both Pakistan and China — with the rest of India.</p><p>The route is vital for the movement of troops, heavy equipment and supplies to forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Line of Actual Control (LAC).</p><p>Any disruption along this highway has immediate implications for military logistics, especially in sectors such as Kargil and eastern Ladakh, where year-round preparedness is essential.</p><p>The road also sustains civilian supply chains, ferrying fuel, food grains and essential commodities to the remote region, which remains cut off during winter months when snowfall forces prolonged closures.</p><p>Zoji La is among the most avalanche-prone stretches in the Himalayas, particularly during late winter and early spring when accumulated snow becomes unstable. Despite continuous snow clearance and monitoring by the BRO, sudden avalanches remain a persistent threat.</p><p>Friday’s incident comes amid fresh snowfall in higher reaches, heightening concerns over increased avalanche activity. Officials said clearance operations would begin once the area is secured and assessed for further risk.</p><p>Rescue efforts continued till late evening as teams raced against time to locate survivors, if any, buried under snow. Further details were awaited.</p>