JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

7 dead as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K's Baramulla

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic Rural Kashmir, Ravinder Paul Singh, told PTI that seven people died in the incident while seven others sustained injuries.
Last Updated 31 January 2024, 12:07 IST

Follow Us

Baramulla: Seven persons died on Wednesday when a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

A passenger vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge in Boniyar area of Uri in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Traffic Rural Kashmir, Ravinder Paul Singh, told PTI that seven people died in the incident while seven others sustained injuries.

The bodies have been recovered and medico-legal formalities are being conducted, the SSP said.

The injured persons have been taken to a hospital in Baramulla, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 31 January 2024, 12:07 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirAccidentBaramulla

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT