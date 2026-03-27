<p>Srinagar: Seven people were killed and five others injured after multiple avalanches hit the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/srinagar">Srinagar</a>-Leh national highway on Friday, officials said.</p>.<p>The avalanches hit the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg in the afternoon, leaving several vehicles trapped under the debris, they said.</p>.<p>The officials said a rescue operation was immediately launched after the incident and efforts were on to clear the snow and rescue the trapped.</p>.<p>In a post on X, Union minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the death of seven people in the incident.</p>.<p>"Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/avalanche">avalanche</a> hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Singh posted on X.</p>.<p>He said all required assistance is being provided to the injured.</p>