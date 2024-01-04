87 lakh voters eligible for Lok Sabha polls in J&K

Though final data of the latest revision is being compiled by the office of J&K Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) PK Pole, preliminary reports indicated that there could be around 87 lakh eligible voters this time.

“The final list will have constituency-wise electorates for all five seats of the Parliament—two and half each in Jammu and Kashmir divisions,” sources said.

In 2014 and 2019, the BJP won Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats while the PDP won all three in Kashmir in 2014 and NC won all three valley seats in 2019.

J&K has been without an elected government since June 2018 when the BJP broke its alliance with PDP, forcing the chief minister of the PDP-BJP alliance Mehbooba Mufti to resign. The EC has come under sharp criticism from J&K’s major political forces over the “unprecedented delay” in restoration of an assembly in the Union Territory.

The UT doesn’t have any representative in the Rajya Sabha from February 15, 2021 against four seats allocated to it in the House.