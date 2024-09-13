890 central laws implemented in J&K after abrogation of Article 370: BJP

Jammu: Asserting that several revolutionary steps have been taken by the Centre for the welfare of people, the J&K BJP on Friday said 890 central laws have been implemented in the UT since the abrogation of Article 370.

After the BJP forms government in Jammu and Kashmir, five marlas of land will be given to the landless and separate colonies will also be set up for the poor, it said.

"Two hundred and nine (209) laws of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir have also been repealed after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government," J&K BJP spokesperson Y V Sharma told reporters here.