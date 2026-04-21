A year after Pahalgam attack, Kashmir walks a tightrope between memory and revival

<p>Srinagar: As Kashmir approaches the first anniversary of last year’s deadly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/how-a-let-terrorist-posed-as-a-cook-plumber-and-a-stock-trader-to-build-covert-network-across-states-3974568">attack in Pahalgam</a>, security has been significantly stepped up across the Valley’s tourist circuit, even as a slow and cautious recovery in visitor numbers continues.<br><br>The attack at the scenic Baisaran Meadow, often referred to as “Mini Switzerland”, in which 25 tourists and a local guide were killed, had sent shockwaves across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Kashmir</a> and beyond, exposing vulnerabilities in areas long projected as safe havens for visitors.<br><br>The fallout was immediate and widespread. Cancellations poured in not just for Pahalgam, but across key destinations including Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and houseboats along Dal Lake.<br><br>Nearly 50 tourist spots were temporarily shut as authorities undertook a comprehensive security audit.</p>.Pahalgam terror attack anniversary: Security tightened across tourist spots in Kashmir.<p><br>While all such destinations have since reopened, stakeholders say the scars of the attack linger.<br><br>“What happened in Pahalgam affected the entire Valley. Within days, bookings collapsed everywhere,” said Abdul Majeed, a hotelier in Tangmarg. “We are seeing tourists return now, but we are still at about 50–60 percent of normal business.”<br><br>A houseboat owner on Dal Lake said visitor confidence, though improving, remains tentative. “People still ask about safety first. That hesitation wasn’t there earlier.”<br><br>Officials, too, acknowledge that footfall has yet to fully recover, but maintain that the trend is steadily improving. At the same time, the security framework around tourism has undergone a visible shift.<br><br>In Pahalgam, a QR code-based identification system has been introduced for all service providers—ponywallahs, guides, hawkers, and vendors.<br><br>Each has been police-vetted and formally registered, with QR codes enabling tourists to instantly verify identities and credentials.<br><br>According to officials, the codes carry detailed information, including name, address, Aadhaar number, mobile contact, registration details, operational routes and police verification status.</p>.Jammu & Kashmir reopens 14 tourist spots, signaling revival of travel sector.<p><br><br>Similar verification mechanisms and surveillance measures have also been extended, in varying degrees, to other high-footfall destinations.<br><br>Security has been further reinforced ahead of the anniversary. During a recent review meeting at the Police Control Room in Srinagar, Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir, V. K. Birdi directed officers to strengthen security arrangements at vulnerable locations, particularly major tourist sites.<br><br>Officials said additional deployments, surveillance systems and access control measures have been put in place across the Valley.<br><br>While no specific threat has been made public, the approach, they say, is preventive.<br><br>For many in the tourism sector, the anniversary is a reminder of how quickly gains can unravel.<br><br>“Tourism here is extremely sensitive. One incident, anywhere, impacts everywhere,” said a Srinagar-based tour operator. “We are recovering, but cautiously.”<br><br>Taxi operators in Sonamarg and guides in Pahalgam echo a similar sentiment—that while tourists have returned, the nature of travel has changed, with visitors more alert and security more visible.<br><br>The attack also had ripple effects beyond the Valley, with some Kashmiris reporting unease while travelling or working outside the region in its aftermath—an undercurrent that continues to shape perceptions quietly.<br><br>As spring breathes life back into Kashmir’s landscapes, the administration is betting on a combination of tightened security and gradual confidence-building to sustain the recovery.<br><br>Yet, a year on, the message from the ground is clear: the Valley may be moving forward, but it is doing so with memory intact and vigilance firmly in place.</p>