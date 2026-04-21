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A year after Pahalgam attack, Kashmir walks a tightrope between memory and revival

A houseboat owner on Dal Lake said visitor confidence, though improving, remains tentative. “People still ask about safety first. That hesitation wasn’t there earlier.”
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 04:38 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 04:38 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirTourismKashmirPahalgam

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