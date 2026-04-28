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AAP MLA Mehraj Malik released from Kathua jail after J&K HC quashes his PSA detention

"Malik was released by jail authorities this morning after completion of all formalities," his lawyer and AAP spokesperson Appu Singh Slathia told reporters here.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 03:59 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 03:59 IST
India NewsAAPJammu and KashmirIndian Politics

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